‘Putting our very life in their hands’: Thanking our hospital staff

IN LIGHT of grocery shortages and the reported cases of health workers being abused across the country, Bowen Hospital welcomed a generous delivery of sweet treats and hard-to-get grocery items as thank you from MP Dale Last and Bowen IGA.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last, IGA owner Kylie Dempsey and store manager Andrew Dasecke delivered two hampers full of groceries and essential items as a thank you to the staff.

Mr Last is delivering hampers to hospitals across the Burdekin electorate in collaboration with the IGA store and said it was a way of thanking the hardworking staff “in a practical way that complies with social distancing”.

“Throughout the electorate, we have staff in our hospitals who are putting in a huge effort for our benefit and we need to make sure that they know we appreciate it,” he said.

“Together with the local IGA stores, we have started delivering hampers for the staff to help them get through their day and to support their families as well.

“Whether it’s a bit on the run as they go about their day or grabbing something to take home for dinner, our health workers will know that their community supports them 100 per cent and that we value what they do. I think it’s the least we can do.”

Two hampers were donated to Bowen Hospital to help support workers during the difficult coronavirus health crisis.

Bowen Hospital director of nursing facility manager Julie Minogue extended a thank you for the support and said the community had been crucial in keeping the situation “manageable” by “doing the right thing and flattening the curve”.

“A great big thank you to the community for supporting the hospital and also a thank you to the community for doing the right thing,” she said.

Bowen IGA owner Kylie Dempsey said they knew first-hand the stress workers had faced during the health crisis, with many of her workers coping abuse and “going home in tears”.

Mrs Dempsey said frontline workers deserved to be “applauded” and the IGA were happy to be able to offer support.

“If you prioritise it, medical and food were the two we were having the most issues with in the first few weeks of corona,” she said.

“I think that these guys at the hospital, they are doing a great job so I think at the end of the day they need to be applauded, they really do.

“I mean they put their lives on the line to look after people like that. It was really, really scary times, and still are for us.”

Mr Last said that, in light of stories of workers being targeted, he wanted health staff to know the community “had their back”.

Mr Last said he was “appalled” by recent reports of frontline workers coping abuse amid the health crisis, and called on the community to “stand up” for frontline workers and report any incidents.

“The people in our communities were appalled to hear that our health workers were being attacked, especially when we may be putting our very life in their hands due to coronavirus,” he said.

“Everyone is under extra pressure due to this virus but there isn’t, and there never will be, any excuse that justifies attacking people who work every day to save lives in our community.”