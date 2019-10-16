Putting the spotlight on our most special deliveries

BABIES are our little bundles of joy which open our hearts to love we never knew possible and Bowen residents will once again have the chance to officially welcome them to the community.

Now in its 16th year, the Lions Ladies' Baby Welcoming Ceremony is about giving parents the opportunity to show their bundles of love to the community.

Held under the shade trees at Hansen Park, the ceremony has become a mainstay of families across the region.

Fay Ryle of the Bowen Ladies Lions Club said although the ceremony wasn't a concept unique to Bowen, the community has opened its arms to the event.

"It began when the Bowen Hospital stopped offering birthing services," Ms Ryle said.

"With so many babies now born outside of town, we felt like it was important for parents to officially show their baby to the whole Bowen community.

Kathryn and James Andrews with daughter Florynce Andrews, 3 months, at the 2018 Baby Welcoming Ceremony at Hansen Park. Also pictured is Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox. Amanda Kruger

Ms Ryle said they have seen more than 200 babies come through the ceremonies since its beginning, with some years celebrating more than 20 babies.

She said it had been humbling to watch parents come back with each new child born.

"It means we're doing the right thing if they come back with their newborn," Ms Ryle said.

Each baby present on the morning will receive a special certificate which is presented to the parents and baby by the Mayor or a representative.

They will also receive a gift from Lion's Ladies and a small tree that they can plant to mark the occasion.

A boy and girl baby will be drawn to help cut a welcome cake at the end of the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on November 3 at Hansen Park. Parents are asked to be at Hansen Park by 9.15am for a 9.30am start.

Nominations forms can be picked up and lodged at Hickmott's Supa News, and must be lodged by noon on Friday 1 November. There is no nomination fee.

