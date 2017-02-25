Puzzling film with 23 surprises.

IF YOU'RE after a decent scary movie that will make you shudder and keep you glued to the screen, then Split is the movie to watch - and it's showing at the Bowen Summergarden Cinema.

The story unfolds as three teenage girls are kidnapped after a birthday party by a close-cropped man named Dennis.

Dennis is played by the soft-eyed, shape-shifting British actor James McAvoy - as are the other 23personalities residing in his body.

These alter-egos range from males, females, at least one is a child and another is a gay stereotype.

What they want with their captives is not immediately clear, but what the director wants is to strip them down to explore, exploit and occasionally subvert the basic tropes of the female-victim psycho- slasher movie.

It's not exactly a 'choose your own adventure', but you can opt either for the pleasure of surprise at the end or for the satisfaction of working out the puzzle as you go along.

SPLIT personalities

WHAT: Split

WHERE: Bowen Summergarden Cinema

WHEN: See advertisement