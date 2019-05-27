Qantas adds more seats to Hamilton Island

Qantas has added more seats to Hamilton Island.

INCREASED demand has been pinpointed as the major factor behind Qantas adding more seats to Hamilton Island.

The Whitsundays holiday destination is proving as popular as ever with southern travellers.

Close to 300 additional seats will be available for customers travelling from Brisbane and Sydney to Hamilton Island Airport between July and September.

The extra seats have been made possible by adding one extra return service from Brisbane and upgrading to a larger aircraft on some days.

Qantas has added more seats to Hamilton Island Airport for travellers between July and September. Contributed

The national carrier is using their Boeing 737 aircraft on most flights from Sydney in the first week of August.

Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David said the Whitsundays play a major role in the aircraft's list of destinations.

"We know there is already strong demand from customers travelling to the Whitsundays both in winter and over the school holidays," he said.

"Our existing flights are very popular.

"We're pleased to offer more seats to the region and competitive fares, particularly at a time when many of the resorts are reopening after the devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

"This additional capacity will allow more holidaymakers to fly to Hamilton Island and explore everything this beautiful part of the world has to offer."

To coincide with the increased capacity, Qantas has today launched a Queensland Sale which will run until June 3.

One of the marquee flight routes is the Brisbane to Hamilton Island (between July and September) with fares starting at $139 one-way.