Bundaberg paramedics have attended to a crash in Kepnock, after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on Churchward St and Elliott Heads Rd, last night about 8.29pm.

One patient was assessed at the scene and said they were experiencing abdominal pain.

They were then transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.