QCAT applications skyrocket in the wake of Cyclone Debbie

Andrew and Noella Dobbins were forced from their Airlie Beach apartment six months after Cyclone Debbie made the property uninhabitable. Peter Carruthers

APPLICATIONS by lessors to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal for tenants failing to vacate a property before the nominated handover date have jumped 41.6 per cent in the 10 months since Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsunday last March.

Solicitor at Mackay Regional Community Legal Centre Nikki Hancock said it was an indicator that many tenants simply had nowhere to go after rental vacancy rates plummeted to 2.1 per cent in January.

"The way the law works you can give an eviction notice without grounds once your lease becomes periodic. Some people are trying to find a place in that two- month period but there is nowhere for them to go,” she said.

"So they become stuck and overstay their handover date then the lessor applies to the tribunal to get them out and some people are going and living in caravans, if they can't dispute it as a retaliatory eviction.”

QCAT data showing frequency of tenancy disputes in the Whitsundays.

Other statistics released by QCAT show there were 79 applications made to the tribunal between March 2017 and January 2018, compared with 52 applications in the period from March to January in 2016 and 2017.

Ms Hancock said issues facing lease holders included difficulty in being granted rent reduction and orders to repair on cyclone damaged properties as well as significant rent increases.

"They are either being offered a higher rent or given the option to leave, but there is no available properties in Cannonvale or Airlie Beach for people to move to.”

In regard to real estate agents raising rents, Ms Hancock said she recently had a call from a tenant who was coming to terms with a rental increase from $700 to $960 per week.

"It was basically find a new lease at this amount or we will give you your two months notice.”

Ms Hancock spoke of a culture of fear among tenants who were too afraid to stand up for their rights and demand landlords comply with the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act. "If they start that process they are afraid they are going to be evicted or their lease won't be renewed,” she said.

QCAT graph showing year on year tribunal applications.

Leaseholder Noella Dobbins is the recipient of a carer's pension and is the full time carer of her husband who suffers from a degenerative spinal condition.

She says she has been "disgusted” with the actions of her real estate agent following Cyclone Debbie.

Her apartment was inundated during Cyclone Debbie.

On the Sunday after the cyclone hit, she said live garden worms were found under the torn-up carpet.

"We took video of it and sent it to the real estate agent, a week later no one had been through to take a look and I rang them to say we have been told to put this mouldy carpet out on the balcony and they responded by saying 'you are not a priority',” she claimed.

"They told us to move the bed back into the mouldy room and that they didn't care.”

After contacting the Residential Tenants Authority Ms Dobbins was advised to breach the agent.

"They then dropped the rent by $100 but still didn't do anything while we were there,” she said.

Full time carer Noella Dobbins and her husband Andrew at their new home in Proserpine this week. Peter Carruthers

In September, six months after the cyclone, Ms Dobbins was forced to vacate the unit so repairs could be made.

She then learnt the agent expected a bond clean and professional carpet clean of floor coverings that were only going to be ripped up.

"The cleaner was disgusted the fact that the real estate was making her clean the carpet and the carpet guys arrived to measure up while there,” Ms Dobbins said. "She was horrified by what they were making us do.”

Andrea Kriwonosow has moved into a cyclone- damaged property in Cannonvale.

Ms Kriwonosow said she had heard from a property manager attached to a Whitsunday real estate agent who was "disgusted” with the way tenants had been treated in the Whitsundays in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"She said she thought they would be wanting to help people and she was horrified about how things went down,” she said.

When signing a six-month lease last week Ms Kriwonosow said she had been told the rent would go up by $75 a week if she chose to renew the lease for another six months.

"We asked for a 12-month lease and they went 'no'. It's so they can keep bumping the rent up every six months,” she claimed.

Ms Kriwonosow said she considered herself a "mother” to the Whitsunday community for 25 years.

"I always give people a home, a bed and find people work. I think this is just wrong,” she said.

Ms Kriwonosow said she felt so strongly about the rental situation in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach after the cyclone she had written an email to the Federal Member George Christensen asking him to help "sort the rorts”.

She has also contacted the Queensland Premier's office.

Mr Christensen's office told the Whitsunday Times he did not wish to comment on the issue.

The Cannonvale local said agents were withholding rental bonds without proper cause and taking advantage of low vacancy rates at the expense of current renters.

Ms Hancock said many people were leaving the Whitsundays off the back of increased rental demand and subsequent rental increases.

"I have heard of a lot of people coming to Mackay and now our vacancy rate is decreasing now as well,” she said. "And some people are stuck in a situation where they have nowhere to move or signing up to leases they can't afford and from that they are having other financial problems.”