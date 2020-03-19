QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

The ladies from QCWA Collinsville are reminding us all that kindness does still exist with a warming donation to the Townsville Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Donating more than a dozen handmade beanies, blankets and bonding hearts, the group of 15 dedicated QCWA Collinsville members said anything they could do to help the unit was “incredibly special”.

Marissa Kearney, the QCWA Collinsville secretary, said the dedicated team crocheted, knitted and sewed for more than a month to create all the handmade items, time that was well spent learning the crafts and supporting a good cause.

“We as a group decided we needed a small, ongoing project we could do in between the bigger projects,” she said.

“The blankets are good for learning (to crochet), and because they’re so small the ladies could work on them at home or wherever.

“A few ladies we know have had babies in the NICU ward in Townsville over the years so we decided we could do something to support them.”

Ms Kearney said the bonding hearts were special as they helped the premature babies bond with their mothers when they were too premature to hold.

“The hearts are fabric hearts that the mum wears inside her bra or somewhere while she’s pregnant, then when the baby is born it gives the mother’s smell to help bond the baby and mum,” she said.

Ms Kearney said they donated to the ward about two years ago and were planning on keeping it up as an ongoing way to help.

“Anything we can give to the neonatal intensive care unit is just so special,” she said.

“It’s a continuing project as well, it’s whenever someone is going up to Townsville we’ll drop off what we can, what we’ve made.

“One of the ladies also donated 24 adult beanies.”

NICU nurse unit manager Lisa Cussen said donations were always appreciated at the ward and it would go a long way to help.

“The mums here are always so appreciative and sometimes the small act of kindness can go beyond our ward and to other health services in our region,” she said.

“If we feel like other sites, especially rural ones, would benefit from some handcrafted items then we always make the extra effort to send some over with our nurses to spread the kindness.

“Thank you again to the CWA members who put in the hours to create these beautiful pieces.”