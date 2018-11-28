QFES text alert for residents

Screenshot of the message sent by QFES to Whitsunday residents.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has issued an emergency alert for dangers fire conditions at 11.30 am today.

About 700,000 text messages have been sent to residents from Hervey Bay to areas just south of Bowen and west to Carnarvon and Clermont, as those areas have been identified to be at risk today of significant bushfires as a result of extreme conditions.

Residents are being advised to follow the instructions of emergency services and keep updated on bushfires in their area by following QFES on social media, visiting the QFES website and tuning into local radio.

This comes as Ergon Energy confirmed there has been significant damage to the electricity network, as a result of the fires burning around Finch Hatton, Eungella and Dalrymple Heights.

Ergon Energy Pioneer Area Manager Daniel Werthenbach said multiple powerlines were down, with at least 11 poles needing to be be replaced.

"Where it is safe, crews from our Pinnacle depot are on the ground assessing damage to the network and we will conduct aerial patrols in inaccessible areas,” Mr Werthenbach said.

"Crews from Mackay and Sarina are supporting local crews in their effort to rebuild the network and restore supply to around 187 customers.”

Mr Werthenbach said it is critical for residents to follow the advice of emergency services and reminds people if they come across fallen power lines, always treat them as though they are live, and stay well clear of them and warn others.