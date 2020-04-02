Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

by Michael Doyle
2nd Apr 2020 6:46 AM

 

Many interstate workers will be banned from Queensland this weekend with stricter border controls to be enforced.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not deemed critical by the state government will not be allowed into Queensland.

The ban will come into effect at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the measures will be taken to protect remote communities from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."

The ban will not effect workers who travel throughout Queensland.

Originally published as Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fifo workers queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Respect the lives of our volunteers’

        premium_icon 'Respect the lives of our volunteers’

        News Boaties and anglers are urging the community to think twice before taking to the water.

        Reality bites: Businesses close and people lose jobs

        premium_icon Reality bites: Businesses close and people lose jobs

        News As coronavirus restrictions tighten, businesses are shutting and thousands of...

        Construction on new home for Ergon will support 30 jobs

        premium_icon Construction on new home for Ergon will support 30 jobs

        News The new building will support more than 25 employees once built, and provide new...

        Centre ‘thinking outside the box’ to help during COVID-19

        premium_icon Centre ‘thinking outside the box’ to help during COVID-19

        Community The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre is still open despite closing their doors and they...