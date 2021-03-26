Qld branches get axe amid sweeping Westpac closures
Westpac is shutting down 48 branches and amalgamating others in the largest branch shut down by a major Australian bank.
Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano accused the bank of deserting its customers and staff to shore up profit
The branch closures will affect 165 staff at Westpac, St George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne branches across the country.
"This shutdown of so many branches will impact on a large number of staff, banking customers and businesses around Australia," Ms Angrisano said. "Westpac is deserting its customers and its staff by closing branches to shore up its profits."
"This shutdown of so many branches is of major concern to our members and will impact on a large number of staff, banking customers and businesses around Australia."
She said Westpac would claim the decision was driven by consumers moving to internet banking but that's not the case." "If these branches were making large profits for the bank they would not be closing," she said.
Westpac joins a growing number of major banks closing branches to cut costs and adapt to the growing number of people using online
She said the bank had notified the union and its branch staff of the closures.
Westpac has been contacted for comment.
More to come
QLD Westpac branches impacted:
Victoria Point QLD
Mackay North QLD
Other branches impacted:
BOM Carnegie VIC
WBC 242 Castlereagh St NSW
WBC Five Dock NSW
BSA North Adelaide SA
BOM Berwick VIC
BOM Bundoora VIC
BOM Burwood East VIC
BOM Forest Hill VIC
BOM Rowville VIC
WBC La Trobe University VIC
WBC Monash University VIC
WBC Mount Eliza VIC
STG Budgewoi NSW
WBC Avalon Beach NSW
BSA Churchill Centre SA
BOM Balwyn VIC
BOM Brunswick Barkly Square VIC
BOM Mentone VIC
BOM Oakleigh VIC
BOM St Kilda VIC
WBC Belmont VIC
WBC North Melbourne VIC
WBC Surry Hills NSW
BSA Magill SA
BOM Ferntree Gully VIC
BOM Hawthorn VIC
BOM Ivanhoe VIC
BOM Springvale VIC
BOM Toorak VIC
WBC Seaford Central VIC
WBC University Hill VIC
WBC Victoria Harbour VIC
WBC West Perth WA
STG Kippax Fair ACT
WBC Newington NSW
BOM Karingal Shopping Centre VIC
WBC Wanneroo WA
WBC Port Augusta SA
WBC Tanunda SA
STG Grafton NSW
WBC Lithgow NSW
WBC 114 William St VIC
WBC Murray Bridge SA
WBC Dubbo NSW
BOM Warrnambool VIC
BOM Mildura VIC
