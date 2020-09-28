QLD businessmen caught out with drugs

They had reputations and bank balances the envy of all only to squander it on a dance with the dark side.

From wealthy lawyers to community benefactors to go-getting real estate agents, we list the Queensland professionals who answered for their drug crimes at court.

MATT HILTON

Cairns convicted drug trafficker Matt Hilton

A covert two-year police sting and a listening device secreted in a show-off drug dealer's Chrysler brought a glitzy lifestyle in the fast lane to a screeching halt.

Sporting bulging muscles and an admitted gram-a-day cocaine habit it would be Cairns fitness trainer Matt Hilton's wholesale traffic of multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars of the white stuff that put a stop to his party.

Sentenced to 10-years and six months' jail for drug trafficking in February Hilton, 33 at the time, had the world at his feet with a 13,000-strong Instagram following, designer clothes, $120,000 commissioned speedboat and flash apartment.

Hilton pleaded guilty to trafficking steroids, cocaine, crystal meth and ecstasy pills between March 1, 2016 and January 3, 2018 at a Cairns Supreme Court sentence on February 11.

The former hairdresser and nightclub security owner was known as more "business than gangster" when he was revealed as a major supplier of party drugs with links to an organised crime racket operating between Cairns and Sydney.

Here's the full story.

JONATHAN MILLER

Prominent businessman Jonathan Miller was caught trafficking drugs, having sold cocaine on 67 occasions. Picture: Supplied

A prominent Brisbane businessman with management rights to some of the city's poshest apartment complexes was found by police to have sold cocaine on 67 occasions in order to stay ahead of bills.

A list of 25 customers and $6,300 in cash was found during a May 2019 police raid at the inner-city home of Jonathan Miller, 47 years old in July.

Owner and operator of management rights to Teneriffe's Dakota Woolstore apartments the father of two sold varying amounts of coke to customers across a span of 15 months from January 18 to May 2019.

On a good-behaviour bond for drug offending at the time Miller provided police with the pass code to his phone and admitted to the cash haul garnered through drug sales.

Charged with possessing and trafficking dangerous drugs, among other charges, Miller was sentenced to five year's jail, wholly suspended.

Here's the full story.

SEAN MATTHEW CUTLER

Mackay businessman Sean Matthew Cutler was sentenced to nine years' jail for drug trafficking. Picture: Facebook

A Mackay businessman highly thought of for his generous contributions to his north Queensland community was in March revealed as a drug trafficker of "extraordinary" scope who buried large quantities of meth and other drugs on his neighbours' properties on the outskirts of the city over the course of a decade.

Described at the Brisbane Supreme Court on March 9 as a hardworking carpenter by trade, then 43-year-old Sean Matthew Cutler, formed a successful concreting company employing 13 people but would become unstuck when a drug habit and $8 million debt embroiled him in a drug syndicate.

Under the pump to traffic large quantities of drugs Cutler would become a key member of the syndicate, also involving high-profile Brisbane restaurant owner Daniel Minos and Adon Nguyen, and would eventually sell $25 million of amphetamine, ice and marijuana between 2008 and 2018.

The sophisticated scheme, which relied on minimal communication between players, became undone in 2017 when Queensland Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission busted open the syndicate.

Cutler was imprisoned for nine years with a 2024 parole eligibility date.

Here's the full story.

NIGEL MUNT

Nigel Munt appears at court. Picture: Supplied

A law firm partner went from multi-millionaire to penniless and convicted drug dealer when an unlikely friendship led to a taste for meth that would devolve into outright trafficking and "utter ruination".

Lawyer Nigel Francis Munt earned a packet when the law firm he was a partner in, Trilby Misso, was bought out.

After purchasing a farm outside Gympie Munt's marriage broke down and he became involved with Vicky Taylor, whose son Craig Cant, introduced him to meth and a plan to traffic the pernicious drug.

Cant eventually pleaded guilty in April 2015 at the Brisbane Supreme Court and was sentenced to eight years in jail for trafficking meth, supplying meth and growing marijuana.

A then 44-year-old Munt, implicated in many of a police operation's 50,000 recordings of tapped phone calls, convinced the court he was drug free and of little danger to society with hundreds of voluntary drug tests at the Queensland Law Society.

Penniless and surviving on the generosity of his ex-wife Munt was sentenced to three years' jail wholly suspended.

Here's the full story.

COREY CULLEN

Lawyer Corey Cullen at Roma Street Magistrates Court. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

In a judicial faux pas for the ages a then 29-year-old criminal lawyer dropped a bag of cocaine as he was leaving the Brisbane courthouse he was working from in August last year.

In November 2019 Cullen Lawyers director Corey Cullen pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs at the very court he dropped the 1.4 grams of cocaine.

Cullen would be spared a conviction and sentenced to 80 hours of community service for the horror foible.

Legal counsel for Cullen said at the time the lawyer tried to write himself off with drugs and alcohol the night prior the incident while beset with grief at the anniversary passing of his brother who drowned in 2015.

Outside court an "embarrassed and ashamed" Cullen said he had made a stupid mistake which had taken a huge toll on his family.

Here's the full story.

ISA KURAL

LJ Hooker Mount Gravatt sales manager Isa Kural pleaded guilty to drug driving in Holland Park Magistrates Court. Picture: Facebook

An award-winning real estate agent caught driving a motorcycle with both cannabis and meth in his system said he had tried to dull the pain from a family death and marriage breakdown.

Glowing character references were provided for then 39-year-old LJ Hooker Mount Gravatt sales manager Isa Kural when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at the Holland Park Magistrates Court on March 10.

Named Top Agent South of the River at Ray White's annual Queensland Zone Awards Kural was intercepted by police on Shire Road in Mount Gravatt on December 15 last year.

Tests would reveal the presence of ice and cannabis in his system.

The recent death of his twin sister and a marriage breakdown were indicated as reason for his drug abuse.

Kural was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months - a conviction was recorded.

Here's the full story.

Originally published as QLD businessmen caught out with drugs