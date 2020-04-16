Menu
File: Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Qld cop charged with failing to social distance

by Thomas Chamberlin
16th Apr 2020 5:45 PM
The Queensland Police Service today confirmed to The Courier-Mail an officer had received a COVID-19 fine for failing to comply with social-distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business when they were off duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability the Queensland Police Service (QPS) can confirm that one officer has been issued with an infringement notice relating to COVID-19," a statement said.

"The Northern Police Region constable has received a $1,334 fine for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer (CHO).

 

 

"Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social-distancing rules and travelling for non- essential business on Friday, April 10, whilst off-duty.

"The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of Coronavirus."

