QLD Cup graduates joining NRL clubs in 2020

WITH the gruelling NRL pre-season almost upon us, we take a look at the Queensland Intrust Super Cup players preparing for their first November training session with their new club.

These are the ISC players who inked an NRL contract for 2020 and beyond following a standout year in the Queensland Cup.

From teenage sensations to a son of a rugby league great, this season's crop of ISC stars are definitely worth keeping an eye on in the future.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Tanah Boyd

Souths Logan Magpies to Gold Coast Titans

The 19-year-old Gold Coast kid signed with the Titans in June following a standout start to the year with Souths Logan. The former Bronco was among a backlog of halves at Red Hill and opted to return down to the Coast in the hope of having a better opportunity to play in the NRL. He got that chance when he made his debut for the Titans in round 24 at Newcastle. He has signed with the club until the end of 2021.

Tanah Boyd during a Gold Coast Titans training session. Photo: Dave Hunt/ AAP Image

Troy Dargan

Norths Devils to South Sydney Rabbitohs

Former Bronco Troy Dargan is another Intrust Super Cup talent to be poached by South Sydney for the 2020 season. The classy halfback, 22, was a standout for Norths Devils this year, playing 21 games with 18 try assists and five tries, to steer them to the first week of the finals. Dargan came off contract with Brisbane at the end of the 2019 season and the Rabbitohs wasted no time in picking him up.

Dargan in action against the Burleigh Bears. Photo: Renae Droop/ AAP Image

Edene Gebbie

Wynnum Manly Seagulls to South Sydney Rabbitohs

The superstar PNG fullback made a name for himself in the Intrust Super Cup this season, topping most tackle breaks and run metres of any player in the regular season. The 24-year-old's scintillating form spearheaded Wynnum Manly to their first grand final appearance since 2014 and will now head to Redfern under the tutelage of Wayne Bennett. He would have given his new mentor something to smile about at the weekend when he starred for the PNG Kumuls in their World Cup Nines campaign. He has signed with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2021 season.

Edene Gebbie sidestepping his way past a Blackhawks defender. Photo: Matt Taylor.

Reece Hoffman

Wynnum Manly Seagulls to West Tigers

Hoffman has joined the Tigers on a development player contract with the club announcing he will join the side in the 2022 season. Hoffman, 17, played alongside Simpkin (below) for Wynnum Manly in the Mal Meninga Cup and made his Queensland Cup debut against the Blackhawks in round 22.

Reece Hoffman attempting to break a tackle. Photo: Alix Sweeney

Nicho Hynes

Sunshine Coast Falcons to Melbourne Storm

The Falcons fullback joined the Melbourne Storm system in May on a development contract on the back of an incredible start to the year with the Sunshine Coast. The 23-year-old is contracted with the Storm until the end of the 2020 season and will be a welcome boost to the powerhouse club's backline stock. Such is Craig Bellamy's trust in the flash-footed fullback, he gave Hynes his NRL debut in round 21.

Nicho Hynes in his debut NRL game for the Storm. Photo: Darren Pateman/ AAP Image

Keenan Palasia

Wynnum Manly Seagulls to Brisbane Broncos

The powerful 22-year-old signed with the Broncos on a development contract mid-season following an impressive outing with Wynnum Manly to start the year. Palasia played two games with Brisbane this season, against the Sharks and the Titans, and has shown glimpses of his potential with a strong carry and solid defence.

Keenan Palasia has signed with Brisbane. Picture: Richard Walker

Aaron Pene

CQ Capras to Melbourne Storm

The hard-hitting 24-year-old signed with the Storm ahead of the June 31 deadline earlier this year, following an impressive outing for the Capras at the beginning of 2019. Pene averaged 138 running metres in 20 games for the Capras this year and will join the Storm on a development contract.

Aaron Pene in action for the Capras. Photo: Anna Rogers.

Darryn Schonig

Sunshine Coast Falcons to Melbourne Storm

The 23-year-old Far North Queensland product is another ISC player to be picked up by the Storm. Schonig moved to the Falcons this season from the Northern Pride in search of an NRL contract and achieved his dream in June this year. He made 42 tackle breaks, averaged 101.3 running metres and scored three tries this year.

Jake Simpkin

Wynnum Manly Seagulls to West Tigers

The highly regarded young No.9 will be an added bonus to the Tigers, having signed him on a three-year deal and will be part of the development squad in 2020. It will mean Simpkin, 17, is unable to play first grade until after round 16 and will join the NRL squad in 2021. He has already represented Queensland at the junior levels and has been touted as the long-term replacement for Tigers great Robbie Farah.

Jake Simpkin in action during the Under 18 Queensland V NSW State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo: Adam Head

Billy Walters

Easts Tigers to West Tigers

Walters, 25, has been signed to the Melbourne Storm for the past two seasons, but signed with the Tigers earlier this month on a two-year contract which will see him through until the end of the 2021 season. The son of Queensland coach Kevin, Billy has been dynamic for the East Tigers this year, averaging over 100 running metres a game playing at halfback. Walters made his NRL debut earlier this year for the Storm, in round 16 against St George, and will be looking for more first-grade experience at his new club.

Billy Walters in action for Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup. Photo: David Clark/ AAP Image

Notable mentions

Mal Meninga Cup and Colts players signed on development contracts

Jaxson Paulo, 19

Burleigh Bears to South Sydney Rabbitohs

Adrian Trevilyan, 18

Townsville Blackhawks to Canberra Raiders

Josh Allen, 18

Norths Mal Meninga Cup to Canberra Raiders

Jayden JJ Clarkson, 17

Wynnum Manly Seagulls to Canberra Raiders