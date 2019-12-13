Menu
Crime

Qld doctor guilty of producing child porn

by Kay Dibben
13th Dec 2019 12:18 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON doctor has today pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to producing child pornography outside Australia.

Skin cancer specialist Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, was arrested while visiting Canada's Prince Edward Island as a tourist in October last year.

Murray today pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to a charge of producing child pornography material in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada, on or about October 1, last year.

He was convicted of producing child exploitation material outside Australia and will be sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on February 24, next year.

The court was told Murray had other matters before the Rockhampton court.

He was allowed to continue on bail.

Murray was kept in custody in Canada until he was released on bail in October, last year, after posting a $10,000 bond, surrendering his passport, and agreeing to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

In November, last year, a Prince Edward Island Supreme Court judge granted Murray permission to return to Australia, under a number of conditions.

He was banned from using the Internet, other than for work and communicating with his lawyers.

