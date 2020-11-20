Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
News

QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

More Stories

central desert editors picks missing person peter english

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Whitsunday destinations trending for Qld travel

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday destinations trending for Qld travel

        Travel A new report found the heart of the reef is high on travellers' bucket lists.

        Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Premium Content Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Crime The Proserpine man says a lewd comment she made added fuel to the fire.

        ‘Embrace the wonk’: Turning clay into crafted masterpieces

        Premium Content ‘Embrace the wonk’: Turning clay into crafted masterpieces

        Business A Strathdickie artist is encouraging residents to shop local this Christmas.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites