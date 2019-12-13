Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        premium_icon COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        Politics Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has put forward his pick for a North Queensland capital city – and it’s not Mackay.

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.

        No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        premium_icon No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        News Lions decide to pull the pin if ships hold less than 1000 passengers