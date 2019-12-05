Menu
A demonstration of a group of people practicing their rights
Qld Health ‘fails’ that saw 300 staff strike

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
5th Dec 2019 5:09 AM
MORE than 300 Queensland Health maintenance staff walked off the job yesterday amid concerns about job ­security, contracting and a "failure" to invest in apprentices and trainees.

The combined industrial ­action between the CFMEU, ETU, AMWU and the Plumbers Union saw carpenters, painters, electricians, plumbers and boilermakers from across the state strike for 24 hours.

Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles. Picture: AAP/Tim Marsden
Workers rallied outside the Queensland Health offices in Brisbane's CBD before marching outside 1 William St.

Union officials ended up meeting with Health Minister Steven Miles and Queensland Health Director-General John Wakefield.

CFMEU assistant secretary Jade Ingham said the workers were essential to the smooth and safe running of a hospital.

"This action is not taken lightly, and is in response to Queensland Health's refusal to negotiate meaningfully on key areas of concern, including job security, sham contracting and the failure to invest in apprentices and trainees," he said.

 

A Queensland Health spokesman said that all facilities had procedures to ensure patients received world-class care during the strike.

