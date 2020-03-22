Qld Health provides update on latest COVID-19 cases

QUEENSLAND Health has provided their latest breakdown of where the new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were appearing around the state.

Queensland now has 37 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the state total to 221.

The patients consist of 18 males and 19 females between the ages range of 1 and 75.

New confirmed cases

Metro North 16

Metro South 6

Gold Coast 5

Sunshine Coast 5

Darling Downs 4

Wide Bay 1

TOTAL: 37

There were no new cases in Central Queensland and the total cases in Rockhampton remains at one.

Contact tracing is underway for these new cases.

Queensland Health said they would notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases were from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state," Queensland Health said.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick."

They said the golden standard of health advice was "washing your hands properly and often" which helps to prevent viruses from entering your body.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

"Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival," they said.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus