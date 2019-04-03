Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Used car yard
Used car yard
Politics

New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

by Sarah Vogler
3rd Apr 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS who purchase a dud new car will now have greater legal protection to recoup their losses after new "lemon laws" passed State Parliament today.

The laws make it easier to pursue a faulty vehicle claim through the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, by lifting the tribunal's jurisdictional limit from $25,000 to claims of up $100,000 for new and used motor vehicles.

"By increasing QCAT's jurisdictional limit to $100,000, Queenslanders left with lemons can now get a fair hearing without the risk of breaking the bank against the financial might of corporates, or on-selling a problematic vehicle to somebody else," Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's lemon laws also restore 30-day warranties for motorists buying a vehicle more than 10-years old or with more than 160,000 kilometres on-the-clock from a licensed dealer."

editors picks lemon laws

Top Stories

    CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    premium_icon CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    News Developers say a "grudge” could be behind vegetation offensive.

    WANTED: A new local councillor

    WANTED: A new local councillor

    Council News Division 4 is the largest of the six divisions in the Whitsundays.

    INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    premium_icon INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    News "I just stood back and watched the barbecue.”