Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Jul 2020 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Nineteen Queenslanders have now tested negative to COVID-19 after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales.

It joins news of zero new cases in Queensland overnight.

Since last Friday 1086 people have been turned around at the border and police have checked more than 23,700 domestic passengers at the state's airports.

Of those, 440 people have been placed into quarantine with 29 turned around.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she understood the frustrations at delays at the borders but reiterated these measures were absolutely vital to protect Queensland.

"It's important that I share the latest information from our border so all Queenslanders are able to understand the scope of this important undertaking and just why we cannot afford to become complacent," she said.

 

Originally published as QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        premium_icon WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        News The mine is on track to export first coal in 2021.

        Airlie podcaster forgoing food to help free ‘innocent man’

        premium_icon Airlie podcaster forgoing food to help free ‘innocent man’

        People and Places A famous American podcast co-host has also joined the plight of the duo, who have...

        21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        premium_icon 21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        Council News The Whitsunday council unveiled the new budget yesterday with money going towards...

        BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What each division gets in 2020-21

        premium_icon BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What each division gets in 2020-21

        Council News Take a look at the projects headed for your division that were included in this...