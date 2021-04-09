Qld records one new case, all frontline workers vaccinated

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it is "good news" that Australia has obtained more Pfizer vaccines, as she vowed to keep listening to the health advice.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ms Palaszczuk said it was absolutely critical that vulnerable members of the community were vaccinated first.

"So it's business as usual in Queensland," the Premier said.

Queensland has only had one new COVID case detected in hotel quarantine, with over 9,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are now 63 active cases in Queensland hospitals.



Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the extra 20 million Pfizer vaccines announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison today was "perfect".

She said it was important that older people who were not at risk of having adverse risks to the AstraZeneca vaccine kept coming forward for their vaccine.

Dr Young confirmed all of the 1A category recipients (Quarantine, border and front line health care workers) had been vaccinated.

"Now we're rolling out the vaccine for the most vulnerable," she said.

Queensland health officials are confident they will now be able to deploy the Pfizer vaccine to remote and rural communities across the state.

There had previously been concerns about the cool storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ms Palaszczuk said the government did not yet know what impact the new AstraZeneca advice would have on the state's rollout timetable.

