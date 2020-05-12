QLD Tourism night of nights nixed due to COVID-19

FOR the first time in 35 years the Queensland Tourism Awards night won’t go ahead — the gala event cancelled because of COVID-19.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said it was a “huge disappointment”.

“Like so many other aspects of our industry, ‘normal’ no longer applies this year,” Mr Gschwind said.

DOUBLE-WIN: The Sarina Sugar Shed took out two awards at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards. Picture: Contributed.

BIG WINNER: Sarina food tourism gem walks away with top gong again

Last year, Sarina Sugar Shed took out Excellence in Food Tourism gold, with Ibis Mackay, the Mackay Region Visitor Information Centre and the Sugar Shed also securing silver awards.

Mr Gschwind said an alternative event was being considered.

“Our operators deserve recognition for keeping businesses, jobs and the tourism industry in Queensland alive,” he said.

“The tourism industry like many others, is going through an extremely difficult time and the core focus needs to be on recovery.

“Our industry has faced many challenges and we have always come through strongly.

“This time we need to muster all the resilience and business skills we have accumulated in the thousands of tourism operations all around this great state.

“Our recovery is vital to regional communities in every part of Queensland”.