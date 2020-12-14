Qld uni dishing out free iPads to students

University of Southern Queensland providing $1300 ‘welcome packs’ to first 300 new and returning students

A regional Queensland university is giving away new iPads, linen packs and even fridges to encourage students to live on campus.

As Year 12 graduates across the state ready for the release of their ATAR results on Saturday, the University of Southern Queensland is providing $1300 'welcome packs' to the first 300 new and returning students living at its Toowoomba campus in 2021.

There are two technology packs containing either an iPad or a HP laptop to choose from, or a pack designed to cover some of the initial costs of moving on campus, including a fridge, portable speaker, FitBit, linen pack and stationery voucher.

USQ student, Alarnah McKee, Residential College Leader. Photo Supplied USQ Media Communications

USQ Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students), Professor Josh Pienaar, said the initiative would make it easier for students living on campus and would support their learning.

Honours student Alarnah McKee, who hails from Rockhampton but lives on campus at USQ Toowoomba, said the incentives were "really helpful" for cash poor students. She also accesses the university's other accommodation support programs to help pay her rent.

USQ has also launched a new accommodation scholarship valued at $2000 and its Residential Colleges Scholarship will increase to $5000 next year.

"We know this has been a particularly hard year for high school students finishing Year 12,

so as part of the Early Offer Guarantee Program we are offering a month's free accommodation in addition to any scholarships these students receive," Prof Pienaar said.

