A 56-year-old woman has been charged with more than 60 offences relating to fraud in Western Queensland this week.
Crime

QLD woman charged with 60+ counts of drought relief fraud

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd May 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
A WOMAN is facing over 60 fraud related charges with police alleging she submitted false claims for drought related payments, gaining more than $130,000 over four years.

Police charged the Prairie woman with 67 fraud related charges this week.

The charges were in relation to a claim to the Queensland Government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

After a lengthy investigation, the Major and Organised Crime Rural Squad, based in Charters Towers, charged the 56-year-old woman on Thursday at Hughenden.

The woman was charged with one count of fraud, two counts of attempted fraud, 32 counts of forging documents and 32 counts of uttering forged documents.

It will be alleged by police that false claims were submitted to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries relating to the 'Transport of fodder and Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate' over several years from 2013 to 2017.

As a result, payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid.

The woman is scheduled to appear before the Hughenden Magistrates Court on August 27, 2019.

