Pooping man shocks woman as he unloads in yard

‘I don’t think this is his first public poop’: A woman’s morning coffee was interrupted by a stranger doing a number two in her neighbour’s yard.

A Brisbane woman's morning coffee was sensationally interrupted when a strange man waltzed into her neighbour's yard.

In broad daylight, the man squatted down and did a poo alongside a fence in the trendy inner-city suburb of New Farm.

Holli McIntyre could barely believe her eyes and quickly pulled out her phone to catch the man during the dirty act.

"I've only lived here for a month," she told NCA NewsWire. "(It was) not the welcome I was expecting.

"He saw me when he walked away but didn't seem phased by me. I don't think this is his first public poop."

Ms McIntyre shared the video of the number two on the New Farm community Facebook page, detailing the extent of the man's deed and noting he had even brought his own toilet paper.

"Seems he was prepared for this," she posted. "We've just moved to New Farm and thought it was a nice area … what is this."

The incident follows on from the infamous poo jogger who was exposed by Brisbane residents in 2018.

Andrew Macintosh was charged with creating public nuisance after neighbours banded together to catch the man they believed had fouled their property up to 30 times in a year.

Residents of an apartment block in the Brisbane southeast suburb of Greenslopes complained at the time that someone had been defecating on their path by night.

The residents orchestrated a plan to capture the man in the act.

"One of the neighbours set up a night camera and got a few images and so we had a time he was doing it, so then I decided to go and wait with a camera and I was there a few mornings and then last Friday I got him," neighbour Steve, who took the photo, told news.com.au in 2018.

"There's a red light which goes on before the camera's flash goes off and he saw that and looked at me as the photograph was taken.

"Then he just said, 'Hello'. At that point I decided to just walk away."

