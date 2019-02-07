Qld’s ANZ staff on edge after closures announced

ANZ has announced the closure of 19 more branches across the country with one in Brisbane.

ANZ has announced the closure of 19 more branches across the country with one in Brisbane.

ANZ staff at branches across southeast Queensland are still unsure whether they will have jobs after the bank announced plans to close 19 more outlets across the country.

The West End branch is the only Queensland branch earmarked to shut under the latest austerity measures with the majority in New South Wales.

However, staff at southside branches said they were unsure whether they would be moved or kept in jobs.

The closures are the second wave of closures undertaken by the bank, which has shut more than 100 branches in the past year including main centres at Beenleigh, Victoria Point and at Redland Bay.

The branch at Underwood, where customers from Beenleigh are being referred.



Staff at the ANZ branch at Cleveland last week were asking customers to book appointments to open new accounts and sending customers to the Capalaba branch.

Customers were asked to queue and take a number while others were told to leave and ring in to book an appointment.

ANZ was unable to respond to questions about further closures or staff movements.

It said more customers were shifting to online banking or using ATMS.

Beenleigh residents have been forced to use ATMS for their business transactions with NAB, ANZ and CBA branches only open for limited hours on some days.

In August, Beenleigh residents were shocked to find their local branch at the Beenleigh Marketplace would shut for good.

Last year, Commonwealth Bank closed 19 ­outlets, Westpac 10 and NAB nine.

Financial Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said the decision would result in the loss of 100 jobs.

Westpac branch closure shows ‘corporate arrogance’: Westpac has announced it will close 22 branches across Australia, with NSW and Victoria set to be hit the hardest. Finance Sector Union national assistant secretary Nathan Rees has slammed the closures, which could potentially see dozens of people losing their jobs. 22 branches across the country. Mr Rees has told Sky News the decision is an example of ‘corporate arrogance on steroids'and would further undermine the public’s trust in the big banks. Westpac says the decision was based on data that revealed less than two per cent of transactions were conducted through its branch network.



"Banks are still blaming customers for branch closures, claiming falsely that the public doesn't value branches and prefer to complete their financial transactions online," she said.

"It is the banks which prefer to force customers online because they can reduce staff numbers, save money on wages and rents, and increase profits."

Originally published as Qld's ANZ staff on edge after closures announced