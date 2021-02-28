QR-code pain no more as state rolls out new app

Long lines outside bars and restaurants caused by people filling out QR-code details could be a thing of the past with today's statewide launch of a new COVID-19 check-in app.

Check-In Qld, a government-developed QR app, will be rolled out across Queensland today promising a faster entry into the state's hospitality venues.

After one use the app will remember a person's details, saving future time by removing the need to fill out forms at each venue.

Businesses also stand to benefit from the new app, with data sent directly to the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said contact trcing remained at the heart of the state’s COVID-19 response. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said effective contact tracing remained "at the heart" of Queensland's health response.

"The new Check-In Qld app is free, contactless, secure and convenient and I know it will be embraced by venues and people right across the state," she said.

"It simplifies compliance with Public Health Directions for all hospitality venues, with patrons and customers able to self-check-in and have their information stored securely.

"Having a safe and consistent check-in app has been a top priority, as we embrace the 'new normal' of a COVID safer environment."

Ms Palaszczuk encouraged businesses to sign up for the new app but said it would not be mandatory.

Orion Hotel Springfield Manager Doug Meagher said the new app saved time for staff and made venue entry smoother for customers.

"Rolling out this app is a massive step forward for Queensland in maintaining a COVID-safe environment," he said.

The app is available on the Google Play or Apple stores.

More than 204 businesses are using the app, and about 29,000 customers have used it to check-in.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the app had been endorsed by Queensland Health and would play a critical role in the state's contact tracing efforts.

"The new Check-In Qld app will help Queensland Health's hardworking contact tracing team to quickly identify and assist anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-10," she said.

"People can have confidence, knowing check-in details will be stored securely by the Queensland Government for 30 to 56 days and will only be used if required for contact tracing purposes.

Businesses outside the hospitality sector can also use the app voluntarily.

Originally published as QR-code pain no more as state rolls out new app