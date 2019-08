A 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Bowen.

AN EARTHQUAKE has been recorded off the coast of Bowen.

The magnitude 3.5 tremor was felt about 12.55pm.

This was the third earthquake recorded in the Whitsunday region this year, with one recorded on January 12 and another recorded on January 22.

According to the Australian Government's Geoscience Australia website, the tremor was the only one recorded in the country today.

