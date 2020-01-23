Quake alert: Did you feel the earth shake?

AN EARTHQUAKE has been recorded off the coast of Bowen.

The magnitude 3 tremor was recorded about 6.40am this morning, about 70 kilometres northeast of Bowen.

This was the first earthquake recorded in the Whitsunday region for 2020, after it was revealed last year locals could expect up to 100 magnitude 3 aftershocks and hundreds of magnitude 2 aftershocks as a result of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake Bowen experienced in August 2016.

According to the Australian Government’s Geoscience Australia website, the tremor was one of two felt in the country today, with a 2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Broome at 5.45am.