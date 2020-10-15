QUAKE ALERT: Rude awakening for Whitsunday residents

The 3.7 magnitude quake occurred at about 12.45am on Thursday morning.

BOWEN and Collinsville residents had a rude awakening early this morning as an earthquake was recorded near Bogie.

The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred about 12.45am on Thursday.

The quake was recorded near Bogie and 27 reports were lodged with GeoScience Australia from residents who felt the ground move.

Residents in Bowen, Collinsville, Ayr and Cannonvale all reported feeling tremors.

Thursday’s earthquake follows a spate of earthquakes earlier this year.

In April, the Whitsundays was rocked by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake.

The region then experienced a series of smaller aftershocks on March 30, April 20 and June 13.