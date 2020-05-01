QUAKE ALERT: Whitsunday records another aftershock

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Bowen on March 1, about 10.20pm.

ANOTHER earthquake has occurred off the coast of Bowen last night as aftershocks from a 5 magnitude earthquake last month continue.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred about 10.20pm on Thursday night, March 30.

The quake epicentre was recorded about 60-70km off the coast of Bowen, and about 35km off Hayman Island.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km and at time of publication, Geoscience Australia’s “felt map” had only one person who had felt the tremor – a keen shaking Jubilee Pocket observer.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Trevor Allen had previously said a 2.7 magnitude earthquake recorded on April 18 was highly likely to be an aftershock from the 5.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred on April 15.

He said it was common for small aftershocks to happen after a reasonable sized earthquake like the 5.0 magnitude seen in April.

“”We probably expect aftershocks to keep happening any time for the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“It’s good for people to be prepared but we don’t want people to worry.”