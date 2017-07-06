Qualia reopens after Debbie

REVAMP: Hamilton Island's luxury resort, Qualia, has opened in time for the race week sailing event.

HAMILTON Island has more rooms available now that Qualia has reopened, following a facelift that began after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The resort has opened in time for the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week from August 19-26.

A Hamilton Island Enterprises spokeswoman said the exclusive resort, on the secluded northern tip of the island, reopened on July1.

"(The forward bookings) are looking great. We have about 80% occupancy on the island,” the spokeswoman said.

"During race week (Qualia) is particularly popular.”

She said there was nothing new at the resort but the facilities had been upgraded.

While Hamilton Island prepares for race week, other resorts on the islands in the Whitsundays are in the midst of major facelifts.

Daydream Island is going through a massive upgrade, including building a new marina.

Resort owner China Capital Investments expects the $65 million upgrade to be completed mid-2018.