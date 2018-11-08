Quality and style are key

CUMBERLAND Islands are a group of 70 islands in the Whitsunday region, discovered by Captain James Cook in 1770.

Cumberland Homes is one of the region's premier building companies, and when queried about what he'd be doing if he wasn't building, co-owner Ray Johannesen said he'd be "sailing”.

After more than three decades in the industry, the workmanship Ray and his team provide is second to none.

The company has won various HIA awards over the years, including the 2015 HIA Best Spec Home of the Year for the Mackay and Whitsunday area.

Although Mr Johannesen is the director of his company, he's out every day working alongside his three builders - his right-hand man Cameron Meurant, his son Dylan Johannesen and the young but talented apprentice, Jacob Healey.

"I'm on the tools getting my hands dirty,” he says.

I'd never expect my workers to do something I wasn't prepared to do myself.”

For the past few years, Cumberland Homes has been working at a site on Hermitage Drive.

Perched on the right hand side, seven north-facing homes are being built for Airbnb style accommodation, that offer guests an experience with added optional extras such as an in-house French dining experience.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom homes all have sweeping vistas over the port of Airlie and Double Cone Island.

When Cyclone Debbie hit 19 months prior, the completed homes survived; a solid indication of the expertise and high quality workmanship behind the tasteful and sturdy structures.

The complex has been called Elementa, and each of the seven homes represents one of the elements:

Earth, Fire, Air, Water, Wood, Metal and Aether.

This particular project has been quite high profile for the team, with one of the homes being in the draw for the RSL Art Union Lottery.

This is the first time in competition history a dwelling north of the Sunshine Coast has been selected for the prize and Mr Johannesen is proud of the history of which his company is now a part.

"I couldn't have done it without my team, they're good lads,” he said.

The homes in the Elementa complex are all the same, with open plan living areas, and similar layouts, but they have slightly different finishes that make for something unique.

Features such as "switch glass” in the bathrooms add a modern edge to the homes; literally flick a switch and the glass in the bathroom becomes frosted, giving you privacy.

Quality workmanship combined with slick, modern and functional design is a recipe for success.