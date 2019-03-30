Quality off-beach competition

SMOOTH OPERATOR: Louie Archer shows the way on the water.

OFF-BEACH SAILING: Ideal sailing conditions prevailed for last Sunday's off-beach racing program at Whitsunday Sailing Club.

With three races scheduled for the afternoon, a variable easterly breeze provided challenging conditions for all competitors.

Following on from a hectic morning of training, the junior fleet were keen to get into the racing action, ready to show their combined skills.

They were soon joined by the senior fleet, comprising sailboards, a mixed dinghy fleet and three of the club's Hobie Waves.

First away were the juniors, and such was their enthusiasm that they completed four races before heading to shore.

Demonstrating the competition which is now looming between the group, there was no clear winner on the day, with Joshua King winning the day with one first and three seconds, two points clear of Eden Humphrey, who finished with two first places, a third and a fourth, equal on points with Louie Archer with a first, a second and two thirds.

The sailboards and seniors started together, and with substantially different sailing characteristics, ended up with close finishes in all three races.

Matt Himson, sailing a laser radial, managed to score the trifecta, with three wins against Denis Winstanley.

The margins for each each race were 11 seconds, 11 seconds and two seconds, so there was little room for error.

In third place overall for the day were Damien and Rowena Bannister in their Tasar, ahead of the two remaining sailboards.

In their first outing at the club, the Hobie Waves were the talk of the day.

These are a new addition to the club's fleet of boats, adding another option for those wishing to get into off-beach dinghy sailing.

Miles Wood took the honours with three wins, from Nick Smail and Errol Goodwin. Next weekend's races are the last in the current Lightning Championship series, and will be followed by a sausage sizzle and prize presentation.