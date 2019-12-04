Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
Crime

Queensland arsonist laughed at burnt cat

by Cheryl Goodenough
4th Dec 2019 12:51 PM

A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire that he started because the couple had an argument, a court has been told.

After starting the fire in one room the 32-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told his partner she had about 25 seconds to get out the house.

The man has been sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to arson, wounding and serious assault.

More Stories

arson arsonist burnt fire qld fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        premium_icon Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        News Residents invited to have say to help protect infrastructure and coastlines.

        HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        premium_icon HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        News Snap up a great deal on domestic and international flights.

        ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        premium_icon ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        Politics ‘It’s definitely an industry that is going to crash’.

        Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        premium_icon Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        News Festive spirit will take over Bowen and encourage all to shop local.