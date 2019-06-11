Queensland Budget 2019: What’s in it for Whitsundays

Proserpine received a small boost in the form of $2m for the entertainment centre's ongoing Cyclone Debbie recovery works.

HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated more than $1.1 billion on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $615.2m - heading towards infrastructure projects for the Whitsunday and Mackay region.

The government has also set aside $463.9m for health and $31.9m for education.

The Whitsunday Islands National Park management received $6.7m to enhance tourism opportunities by developing new infrastructure.

A further $2.4m will go to the construction of a second storey on the Whitsunday Sports Park clubhouse. The cash will also help over the cost of realigning the existing sports field and developing an extra rectangular field.

Beach mitigation projects in the region will benefit from $3.2m.

Around $8.9m will go to the Proserpine State High School for its five new learning areas and two specialist class rooms.

The government has allocated $24.9m for the Great Barrier Reef Resorts Rejuvenation program; and $860,000 will fund the Airlie Beach revitalisation.

