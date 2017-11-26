Queensland election 2017: Bronwyn Taha not conceding

BRONWYN Taha is not conceding defeat for the seat of Whitsunday despite a slight lead to incumbent LNP MP Jason Costigan.

The Queensland Electoral Commission's latest update has Jason Costigan ahead 51.35/48.65 on the two-party preferred vote with 76.35% of votes counted.

Ms Taha spoke to the Labor Party faithful at the Altmann Avenue VMR Building last night and said there were still some big booths to come in.

"I've been through this before, I'm feeling fine but no matter what happens we can all say we put everything into this," she said.

"I've been doing this since the last election and have been talking to as many people as possible. We did not leave any stone unturned."

Ms Taha thanked her volunteers and family members who tirelessly door knocked and manned booths up until 6pm on election day.

"We are very strong together," she said.

Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha with her party faithful last night. Jacob Wilson

Campaign manager and Bronwyn's sister Michelle Lynes said the fight to election day was a genuine team effort.

"We brought the community along with us and changed people's votes - people who used to be LNP are now firm Labor voters," she said.

"The highlight for me is the people we have gotten on board. I know other parties had a hard time trying to field people and we just went yep I'm there I will do that and I'll do that too."

Ms Taha this afternoon said the Mackay pre-poll booth was being counted and she would wait for the "realistic result to come through".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this afternoon she was confident of forming a majority government shortly after ABC election analyst Antony Green called the election for Labor.

Ms Taha said her election commitments would still go ahead for the Whitsunday electorate, regardless of whether she won the seat.

ABC election analyst Antony Green has called the seat for Mr Costigan.

Meanwhile, Mr Costigan said this afternoon that "it was a waiting game now".

"I'd rather be in my position than her position," he said.

"I know we have done the work and I'm quietly confident the result will take care of itself."