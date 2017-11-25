Queensland Election 2017: 'Costo's the only one we've seen'

EARLY BIRDS: Dingo Beach couple Jessi Westaway and Andrew Jeffrey said everything points to a win for Jason Costigan today.

EARLY BIRDS: Dingo Beach couple Jessi Westaway and Andrew Jeffrey said everything points to a win for Jason Costigan today. James Graham

DINGO Beach's first voters today, Andrew Jeffrey and his partner Jessi Westaway, said sitting MP Jason Costigan was an automatic choice on their ballot papers.

Mr Jeffrey and Ms Westaway said that the LNP hopeful in the hotly-contested seat of Whitsunday was the only candidate they'd seen in the election build-up in their tiny seaside hamlet, 50km north-west of Airlie Beach.

If anyone in the community had an issue, the couple said 'Costo', who had made four visits to Dingo Beach in the last 10 days, seemed to be the only one who really cared.

"Our daughter [Isla, 4] has cerebral palsy and the NDIS has taken six months to fund a walker for her so Costo and his team are getting in touch with the NDIS directly to sort it out,” said Ms Westaway.

She also liked his pledge to push for free swimming lessons for children under the age of three if re-elected: "There are far too many kids drowning every year.”

Mr Jeffrey said he also backed Mr Costigan today because of his stand against the development of the controversial Blackcurrant Island boat ramp at neighbouring Hydeaway Bay.

"That'll be devastating on this community,” said Mr Jeffrey, who was also a volunteer at the LNP's Dingo Beach polling booth tent.

"Can you imagine what that's going to do to the reef in the area, not to mention the marine life?

"It's also a turtle breeding sanctuary in there and the dugongs [will be impacted too]. Can you imagine what it's going to do having 200 propellers zooming through there every day? It's just going to make mincemeat of the place.”

Local seniors David and Rhonnda Shanks were next into the booth - Mr Shanks was voting early so he could take his granddaughter to art class in Cannonvale.

But both were circumspect about revealing where their allegiances lie.

Mrs Shanks conceded that 'Costo' at least fronted in the community, but neither were willing to reveal who exactly they gave their vote to.

"They just need to get on and do something,” said Mr Shanks, referring to whomever gets the nod in this marginal seat.

The Shanks said the regular power outages in Dingo Beach were the main issues they needed fixed by the successful candidate.

"It's very expensive out here and half the time we haven't got power anyway,” she said.

The Dingo Beach booth is open until 6pm today.