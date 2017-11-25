Queensland election 2017: 'We're not scum': Protesters

Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley at the St Catherine's Catholic College polling booth today.

Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley at the St Catherine's Catholic College polling booth today. Jacob Wilson

ANTI-Adani protesters have hit back at LNP MP Jason Costigan after being labelled "rent a crowd scum" during a Proserpine protest yesterday.

Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley were among the group of protesters outside Mr Costigan's office yesterday protesting his stance on the Urannah Dam and Adani Carmichael mine project.

Some protesters took their actions too far, including one who was arrested for failing to leave when asked by police.

Adani Protests outside MP Costigan's Proserpine Office.

However, Ms Davis said she was standing outside his office to peacefully voice her concerns and didn't deserve to be insulted.

"I've been here 17 years and my partner has been here for 31 years. Nobody rented us, we care about our environment," Ms Davis said.

"There were people from out of town but don't brand us all with that tag, I really resent that.

"We have a right to approach him and voice concerns for the area and not be called scum for voicing those concerns."

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan on horse back in Proserpine yesterday.

Mr Costigan didn't hold back in reply.

"If she is not scum, she associates with scum," he said.

"Working class people and traditional Labor voters think they are nut cases."

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha said it was not appropriate to label political opponents in such a manner.

"That is very shameful, I would never ever call anyone scum, even though they don't vote for me," she said.

"I find it very embarrassing and disappointing."

Jason Costigan's election signage has been tampered with for motorists to see on the day of the election. Jacob Wilson

In the meantime, Mr Costigan's election signage has been tampered with again.

Several weeks earlier in the campaign Mr Costigan and Ms Taha's election banners were vandalised to suggest they were pro-corruption.

This time around Mr Costigan's was the only sign to be attacked.

"I won't hold a running commentary on billboards, people should shy away from it and it shouldn't happen," he said.

Voters have until 6pm to cast their ballot.