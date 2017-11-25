Menu
Login
News

Queensland election 2017: 'We're not scum': Protesters

Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley at the St Catherine's Catholic College polling booth today.
Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley at the St Catherine's Catholic College polling booth today. Jacob Wilson
by Jacob Wilson

ANTI-Adani protesters have hit back at LNP MP Jason Costigan after being labelled "rent a crowd scum" during a Proserpine protest yesterday.

Jennifer Davis and Tamzin Tansley were among the group of protesters outside Mr Costigan's office yesterday protesting his stance on the Urannah Dam and Adani Carmichael mine project.

Some protesters took their actions too far, including one who was arrested for failing to leave when asked by police.

 

Adani Protests outside MP Costigan's Proserpine Office.
Adani Protests outside MP Costigan's Proserpine Office.

However, Ms Davis said she was standing outside his office to peacefully voice her concerns and didn't deserve to be insulted.

"I've been here 17 years and my partner has been here for 31 years. Nobody rented us, we care about our environment," Ms Davis said.

"There were people from out of town but don't brand us all with that tag, I really resent that.

"We have a right to approach him and voice concerns for the area and not be called scum for voicing those concerns."

 

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan on horse back in Proserpine yesterday.
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan on horse back in Proserpine yesterday.

Mr Costigan didn't hold back in reply.

"If she is not scum, she associates with scum," he said.

"Working class people and traditional Labor voters think they are nut cases."

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha said it was not appropriate to label political opponents in such a manner.

"That is very shameful, I would never ever call anyone scum, even though they don't vote for me," she said.

"I find it very embarrassing and disappointing."

 

Jason Costigan's election signage has been tampered with for motorists to see on the day of the election.
Jason Costigan's election signage has been tampered with for motorists to see on the day of the election. Jacob Wilson

In the meantime, Mr Costigan's election signage has been tampered with again.

Several weeks earlier in the campaign Mr Costigan and Ms Taha's election banners were vandalised to suggest they were pro-corruption.

This time around Mr Costigan's was the only sign to be attacked.

"I won't hold a running commentary on billboards, people should shy away from it and it shouldn't happen," he said.

Voters have until 6pm to cast their ballot.

Related Items

Topics:  proserpine protesters qld election 2017 st catherines catholic college whitsunday

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MACKAY REGION ELECTION RESULTS: Live count

MACKAY REGION ELECTION RESULTS: Live count

LIVE COVERAGE: Welcome to Qld Election 2017, the count. We will have rolling updates across the day as voters decide who will lead the state

Whitsunday candidates make final pitch

HELPING HAND: XXX

THE finish line is fast approaching.

'Why I changed my vote': Party volunteer

HELPING HAND: XXX

Party volunteers are out in force today.

Queensland Election 2017: 'Costo's the only one we've seen'

EARLY BIRDS: Dingo Beach couple Jessi Westaway and Andrew Jeffrey said everything points to a win for Jason Costigan today.

Dingo Beach's first voters are backing another Costo win

Local Partners