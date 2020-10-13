Queensland election: Flood-plagued road needs urgent fix

Flooding on Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains, between Proserpine and Airlie Beach, captured by a flood camera.

THE $25 million upgrade of a notorious stretch of road is the number one project Whitsunday voters want our state political hopefuls to deliver.

The Daily Mercury recently ran a poll asking our readers to have a say on the top projects and initiatives they wanted our politicians to secure for their region.

The Whitsunday project that received the highest amount of votes was Hamilton Plains floodproofing, with 7 per cent of the vote or 48 votes.

Thanks to your votes, the Mercury will advocate for our politicians and political hopefuls to commit to delivering this project in the lead up to the Queensland election.

What is the background of the issue?

The flood-plagued stretch of road outside Proserpine often leaves residents living in Airlie Beach and surrounds cut off from the hospital, schools and the airport.

In late 2019, $37 million in joint funding was funnelled into Shute Harbour Rd, with $29.6 million from the Federal Government and $7.4 million from the Queensland Government.

Whitsunday candidates: (Top) Amanda Camm (LNP), Jason Costigan (NQ First). (Right) Angie Kelly (ALP). (Bottom) Deb Lawson (ONP) and Ciaron Paterson (KAP).

Of this, $25 million was committed to Hamilton Plains.

But in August it was revealed the upgrade was still in the planning phase, much to the anger Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford.

Cr Clifford said action needed to be taken sooner rather than later as the wet season approached.

What is needed?

Fast-tracked delivery of the long-awaited project.