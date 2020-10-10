Queensland election: Where to vote early in Whitsunday

ELECTION: Where you can vote in Whitsunday.

ELECTION: Where you can vote in Whitsunday.

WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.

Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.

Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Whitsunday:

EARLY VOTING:

Proserpine Early Voting Centre:

Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge 29 Chapman St

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

More stories:

Mackay council to crackdown on non-compliant election signs

Qld election 2020: Jobs and crime to dominate campaign

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Whitsunday Early Voting Centre

Whitsunday Shopping Centre Shop 15, 226 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:

Airlie Beach

PCYC Whitsunday 2489 Shute Harbour Road

Bloomsbury

Bloomsbury State School 8545 Bruce Highway

Brisbane CBD (Whitsunday ballots available)

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room. 64 Adelaide Street

Bucasia

Bucasia State School 76 Kemp Street

Calen

Calen District State College 38 Mcintyre Street

Cannonvale Beach

Whitsunday Christian College 26 Paluma Road, Cannonvale

Coningsby

Coningsby State School 1312 Bruce Highway

Dingo Beach

Dingo Beach Community Centre Dingo Beach Road

Eimeo

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School 30 Rosewood Dr, Rural View

Farleigh

Farleigh State School 1 Chidlow Street

Habana

Habana Community Shed 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin’s Road)

Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island Resort

Kuttabul

Hampden State School 2880 Bruce Highway

Proserpine

Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine’s Catholic College 90 Renwick Road

Seaforth

Seaforth Community Hall 3 Prince Charles Avenue

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online