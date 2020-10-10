Queensland election: Where to vote early in Whitsunday
WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.
Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.
Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Whitsunday:
EARLY VOTING:
Proserpine Early Voting Centre:
Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge 29 Chapman St
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
Whitsunday Early Voting Centre
Whitsunday Shopping Centre Shop 15, 226 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:
Airlie Beach
PCYC Whitsunday 2489 Shute Harbour Road
Bloomsbury
Bloomsbury State School 8545 Bruce Highway
Brisbane CBD (Whitsunday ballots available)
Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room. 64 Adelaide Street
Bucasia
Bucasia State School 76 Kemp Street
Calen
Calen District State College 38 Mcintyre Street
Cannonvale Beach
Whitsunday Christian College 26 Paluma Road, Cannonvale
Coningsby
Coningsby State School 1312 Bruce Highway
Dingo Beach
Dingo Beach Community Centre Dingo Beach Road
Eimeo
Mackay Northern Beaches State High School 30 Rosewood Dr, Rural View
Farleigh
Farleigh State School 1 Chidlow Street
Habana
Habana Community Shed 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin’s Road)
Hamilton Island
Hamilton Island Resort
Kuttabul
Hampden State School 2880 Bruce Highway
Proserpine
Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine’s Catholic College 90 Renwick Road
Seaforth
Seaforth Community Hall 3 Prince Charles Avenue
