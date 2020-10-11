Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.

Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.

Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Burdekin:

EARLY VOTING:

Moranbah Early Voting Centre

Moranbah Community Centre Chapel 89 Mills Avenue

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Burdekin Early Voting Centre

Burdekin Office 93 Graham St, Ayr

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Bowen Early Voting Centre

Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Clermont Early Voting Centre

Community Centre Cnr Karmoo & Daintree Streets

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Collinsville Early Voting Centre

Collinsville QGAP 64 Sonoma St

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:

Ayr

PCYC Burdekin 164 MacMillan Street

Ayr East

East Ayr State School 43 Ross Street

Bowen

Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street

Brandon

Brandon State School 2-20 Drysdale Street

Brisbane CBD (Burdekin ballots available)

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room. 64 Adelaide Street

Clare

Clare State School Larkin Street, Claredale

Clermont

Clermont State School Francis St

Collinsville

Collinsville State School Parade Room Hamilton Street

Cungulla

Cungulla Community Hall 15A Frank Randell Drive

Dysart

Dysart State School 4 Garnham Dr

Giru

Giru CWA Hall 9 Carey Street

Glenden

Glenden State School 48 Gillham Terrace

Home Hill

St Colman’s School 94 – 100 Eleventh Avenue

Jarvisfield

Jarvisfield State School 516 Rita Island Road

Kalamia

Kalamia State School 39 Lillesmere Road

Merinda

Merinda State School Bergl Street

Middlemount

Middlemount Community School James Randell Drive

Moranbah Central

Moranbah Community Centre Batchelor Parade

Nebo

Nebo State School 34 Oxford Street

Nome

Nome District Rural Fire Brigade Hall 2 Alligator Creek Road

Queens Beach

Queens Beach State School 39 Tracey Street

Woodstock

Woodstock State School 54 Woodstock Avenue

