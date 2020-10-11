Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin
WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.
Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.
Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Burdekin:
EARLY VOTING:
Moranbah Early Voting Centre
Moranbah Community Centre Chapel 89 Mills Avenue
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
Burdekin Early Voting Centre
Burdekin Office 93 Graham St, Ayr
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
Bowen Early Voting Centre
Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
Clermont Early Voting Centre
Community Centre Cnr Karmoo & Daintree Streets
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
Collinsville Early Voting Centre
Collinsville QGAP 64 Sonoma St
Opening hours:
Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm
POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:
Ayr
PCYC Burdekin 164 MacMillan Street
Ayr East
East Ayr State School 43 Ross Street
Bowen
Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street
Brandon
Brandon State School 2-20 Drysdale Street
Brisbane CBD (Burdekin ballots available)
Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room. 64 Adelaide Street
Clare
Clare State School Larkin Street, Claredale
Clermont
Clermont State School Francis St
Collinsville
Collinsville State School Parade Room Hamilton Street
Cungulla
Cungulla Community Hall 15A Frank Randell Drive
Dysart
Dysart State School 4 Garnham Dr
Giru
Giru CWA Hall 9 Carey Street
Glenden
Glenden State School 48 Gillham Terrace
Home Hill
St Colman’s School 94 – 100 Eleventh Avenue
Jarvisfield
Jarvisfield State School 516 Rita Island Road
Kalamia
Kalamia State School 39 Lillesmere Road
Merinda
Merinda State School Bergl Street
Middlemount
Middlemount Community School James Randell Drive
Moranbah Central
Moranbah Community Centre Batchelor Parade
Nebo
Nebo State School 34 Oxford Street
Nome
Nome District Rural Fire Brigade Hall 2 Alligator Creek Road
Queens Beach
Queens Beach State School 39 Tracey Street
Woodstock
Woodstock State School 54 Woodstock Avenue
