State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
Rugby League

Queensland league fans face free-to-air blackout

11th Jul 2019 7:15 PM

QUEENSLAND rugby league fans hoping to catch their NRL teams in action will this weekend face a free-to-air television blackout.

Fresh from the Maroons' Origin III loss to NSW, the Sunshine State won't receive any Channel 9 coverage across Round 17.

All three games for the Broncos, Titans and Cowboys will be shown live on Kayo and Fox League.

Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Penrith at Panthers Stadium has been overlooked by free-to-air in favour of the Knights hosting the Bulldogs in Newcastle.

 

Gold Coast Titans will once again been overlooked for a free-to-air slot.
Gold Coast Titans will once again been overlooked for a free-to-air slot.

North Queensland's maiden trip to Central Coast Stadium against reigning premiers Sydney won't get a look in either with Channel 9 set to broadcast West Tigers clash with Parramatta from Bankstown Stadium on Sunday.

Brisbane's home clash with NZ Warriors won't get a chance with their timeslot falling on a Saturday.

The Broncos are on the finals charge after last week's mighty win over the Sharks.
The Broncos are on the finals charge after last week’s mighty win over the Sharks.


All eyes will be on Brisbane as coach Anthony Seibold's Baby Broncos fight to keep their finals dream alive.

Those hoping to watch Queensland great Cameron Smith play his record 400th NRL game on free-to-air will also miss out, as the Storm face the Sharks on Saturday night.

