Learners test about to change...but can you pass now?

Learner drvers are facing the biggest shake-up of testing in over 40 years.

QUEENSLAND'S multiple-choice test for learner drivers could be abolished within months as the state moves toward a rigorous digital education and exam program in a bid to save lives.

In the biggest shake-up to licence testing in more than four decades, the Queensland Government will phase out the 30-question multiple choice exam in favour of a unique online learning and assessment program, PrepL.

Developed by Brisbane-based technology company Croomo, PrepL is completed online with users expected to answer about 400 questions, and undertake activities and challenges during the four to six hour course.

The program is now going through a second pilot stage and is expected to be rolled out in the second half of the year

"In addition to benefiting from PrepL's comprehensive road rules instruction, students will learn why the rules exist and, in a virtual environment, they will experience the consequences of poor driving behaviour," a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said.

"PrepL is designed to improve learner driver education by focusing on developing safe behaviours and attitudes. It will ensure new drivers know the road rules, and understand the impact of the fatal five road behaviours."

The course will be available on smartphones, tablets and computers, and can be completed anytime and anywhere at the user's pace.

Kirsty Talsma, 17, learns to drive under the tutelage of Omar Khan. Picture: Annette Dew

About 250 people died on Queensland roads last year, and RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said he hoped PrepL could help reduce the road toll.

"It's very apparent that young drivers go through a rapid learning curve in terms of getting that basic level of skill and understanding of how to safely drive and be on the road," Mr Spalding said.

"If this gives them an opportunity to take a more interactive or interesting approach and absorb some of those theories before they have to learn the hard way, I think that's really good.

"You only get one chance when you're learning, and if you make a mistake it may well cost you your life or impact the remainder of your life."

Metro Driving School instructor Omar Khan said he welcomed any initiative that helped educate drivers.

"We have quite a big issue where kids are driving with their parents who got their licence a long time ago, and the rules have changed a lot and they're teaching them the wrong thing," Mr Khan said.

"Realistically speaking, I think (education) needs to start at home and this sort of thing would be beneficial to educate the parents too.

"I really hope that it does work because we have a serious problem."

Take the current multiple-choice test

INSTEAD of the current 30-question multi-choice exam, students will now have to answer about 400 questions, activities and challenges in an online learning portal to get their licence.

Fed-up driving instructors have welcomed the more onerous testing, saying many young drivers are being led astray by parents who are teaching them the wrong road rules and poor driving etiquette.

Driving instructors say many motorists would struggle to pass the current 30-question test.

Do you think you could still pass the exam? Check out some of these questions typically found on a driving test.

.

1. Which vehicle must give way?

■Vehicle A

■Vehicle B

.

2. Which vehicle must give way?

■Vehicle A

■Vehicle B

.

3. You are driving vehicle A. You must give way to -

■Both vehicle B and C

■Vehicle B, C and D

■Both vehicle C and D

■Both vehicle B and D

.

4. Vehicle A wants to turn right at an intersection with green traffic lights. It should indicate and:

■Turn quickly, oncoming traffic must give way

■Wait for the yellow light, oncoming traffic must stop and give way

■Wait for 5 seconds then turn quickly

■Give way to oncoming traffic, and to pedestrians and cyclists crossing the road it is turning into

.

5. What does this sign mean?

■End of divided road

■Buildings ahead

■Road ends ahead

.

6. What does this sign mean?

■No through road

■Roundabout ahead

■Sharp turn to the right

.

7. What does this sign mean?

■Apply park brake

■Steep descent

■Vehicles only on this road

Learner driver sample question graphic

8. What does this sign mean?

■Road may be slippery

■Steep winding

road ahead

■Road slopes ahead

■Road bends ahead

.

9. Which vehicle goes first?

■Vehicle B

■Vehicle A

.

10. In what order do the vehicles go?

■Vehicle C, A, B and then D

■Vehicle C, B, A and then D

■Vehicle B, A, C and then D

.

11. Which vehicle must give way?

■Vehicle A

■Vehicle B

.

12. Which vehicle must give way?

■Vehicle A

■Vehicle B

.

13. You are driving vehicle A. You must give way to -

■Vehicle B only

■Vehicle C only

■Both vehicle B and C

.

14. What does this sign mean?

■No right turn

■Give way to vehicles on the roundabout

■Turning area for heavy vehicles - give way

■U-turns allowed

.

15. What does this sign mean?

■Speed zone ends

■Danger, road bends sharply right

■You must not turn right

■No sharp right-hand bends ahead

.

16. What does this sign mean?

■Do not allow your vehicle to be side by side with another vehicle regardless of its direction of travel for the distance specified

■Do not allow your vehicle to be side by side with another vehicle going in the same direction

■Do not drive beyond this sign

.

17. What does this sign mean?

■Danger, road bends sharply left

■You must not turn left

■Speed zone ends

■No sharp left-hand bends ahead

.

18. You are driving vehicle A from private property. You must give way to -

■No one, the other vehicles must give way to you

■Both vehicle B and C

■Vehicle B only

.

19. What does this sign mean?

■Trams only

■Trains only

■Buses only

.

20. What does this sign mean?

■Trucks must use right lane

■Left lane closed, right lane open

■Left lane open, right lane closed

■T intersection ahead

21. Is the driver of a car responsible for the safe restraint of children under 16 years?

■Only when travelling long distances

■No

■Yes

■Only when travelling over 50km/h

.

22. You are driving vehicle A. In what direction must you travel?

■Turn left only when there is traffic in the other lane

■Turn left only

■Go straight ahead

■Turn left or go straight ahead

23. You are required to give way to an emergency vehicle that is displaying a flashing blue or red light or sounding an alarm. What else must you do?

■Wave the emergency vehicle on

■Move out of the path of the emergency vehicle as soon as you can do so safely

■Continue on your original path

24. You are driving in a 50km/h speed zone. How should you pass a cyclist?

■Sound your horn to warn the cyclist to get off the road

■Drive as close as possible to the cyclist so they will move over and let you pass

■Pass the cyclist leaving a minimum 1 metre gap between your vehicle and the cyclist, when it is safe to do so

25. You are driving towards a multi-lane roundabout. At the roundabout, you intend to exit more than halfway around the roundabout. What signals must you give?

■Providing it is safe, a signal is not required at all

■On approaching the roundabout give a right signal and just before you exit the roundabout, give a left signal

■On approaching the roundabout, give a left signal and then a right signal when exiting the roundabout

■Only give a right signal on the approach to the roundabout, no other signal is required

26. You are driving vehicle A and the speed limit is more than 80km/h, which of the following statements is wrong?

■You can drive in the right lane at any time

■You must drive in the left- hand lane unless you are overtaking a vehicle in the left- hand lane

■You must drive in the left hand lane unless you are avoiding an obstruction

■You must drive in the left- hand lane unless you are turning right

.

27. When you are driving a car, you are permitted to overtake on the left of another vehicle -

■Only on multi-lane roads

■When the vehicle ahead signals its intention to turn right, or the vehicle ahead is stopped, or you are travelling on a multi-lane road and it is safe to do so

■Only when the vehicle ahead is signalling its intention to turn right

■When there is sufficient room on the road shoulder

.

28. Which statement is wrong?

■You can overtake another vehicle when the broken line is on your side

■ You cannot cross the centre lines at any time

■You can turn into a road when the broken line is on your side

■You can turn into a driveway when the solid line is on your side

29. When approaching an intersection with a flashing yellow traffic light you must -

■Slow down and be prepared to give way. Treat the intersection as if there were no lights or signs or lines on it

■Stop and wait for another driver to wave you through the intersection

■Stop and give way to all traffic approaching from the left and right

■Slow down and sound your horn

30. Which one of the following statements about cyclists is correct?

■They must only ride in bicycle lanes

■They must ride against the flow of traffic so they can be seen

■They must obey the road rules

Answers

1.Vehicle A; 2.Vehicle B; 3. Both vehicle C and D; 4.Give way to oncoming traffic, and to pedestrians and cyclists crossing the road it is turning into; 5. End of divided road; 6. Roundabout ahead; 7. Steep descent; 8. Road may be slippery; 9. Vehicle B; 10. Vehicle C, A, B and then D; 11. Vehicle B; 12. Vehicle B; 13. Vehicle B only; 14. Give way to vehicles on the roundabout; 15. You must not turn right; 16. Do not allow your vehicle to be side by side with another vehicle regardless of its direction of travel for the distance specified; 17. You must not turn left; 18. Both vehicle B and C; 19. Trams only; 20. Left lane closed, right lane open; 21. Yes; 22. Turn left only; 23. Move out of the path of the emergency vehicle as soon as you can do so safely; 24. Pass the cyclist leaving a minimum 1 metre gap between your vehicle and the cyclist, when it is safe to do so; 25. On approaching the roundabout give a right signal and just before you exit the roundabout, give a left signal; 26. You can drive in the right lane at any time; 27. When the vehicle ahead signals its intention to turn right, or the vehicle ahead is stopped, or you are travelling on a multi-lane road and it is safe to do so; 28. You cannot cross the centre lines at any time; 29. Slow down and be prepared to give way. Treat the intersection as if there were no lights or signs or lines on it; 30. They must obey the road rules.