Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Health

Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 12:12 PM

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland mines

Just In

    Sick doctor treated patients

    Sick doctor treated patients
    • 7th Mar 2020 10:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Water price hike for farmers puts economy at risk

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Water price hike for farmers puts economy at risk

        Letters to the Editor Canegrowers Mackay CEO calls on State Government to freeze water price hike

        One division to miss vote and democracy sausage

        premium_icon One division to miss vote and democracy sausage

        News The mayor and one councillor have secured their seat ahead of the upcoming...

        Red Cat takes out top prize at national awards

        premium_icon Red Cat takes out top prize at national awards

        News The operators struck gold at the industry’s night of nights.

        Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        premium_icon Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        News He allegedly confessed over oxtail stew at a dinner party.