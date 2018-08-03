One hundred arrested in major drug bust

Officers seized thousands in cash in the raids.

IN ONE of its biggest drug busts, Queensland Police have charged 121 people with hundreds of offences relating to the supply and distribution of ice and cannabis.

Officers laid 377 charges on the 121 people arrested, which included one alleged drug trafficker.

Since launching Operation Quebec Trawler last month, police have arrested hundreds of people across Queensland.

This major operation, conducted across Darling Downs in the south of the state, was one of the operation's biggest busts so far.

In a statement, Senior Sergeant Matt Howard, the officer in charge of the Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad, said everyone involved was working extremely hard to disrupt Australia's drug trade.

"The use of illicit substances has a detrimental, flow-on effect to the general community," Senior Sergeant Howard said.

"Our local community has provided us with the information we need to tackle this network and get these drugs off the street.

"Clearly the people in the Darling Downs do not want these dangerous and destructive substances in their towns and are working with us to remove them."

A bill counter police seized. Picture: QPS

Officers found over $10,000 in cash. Picture: QPS

In July, a separate raid under Operation Quebec Trawler resulted in 34 people being arrested and police issuing 67 charges.

And on July 13, local officers and drug detection dogs from Brisbane executed 21 search warrants across Toowoomba as part of Operation Quebec Trawler.

More than 60 people were arrested and charged with 156 offences including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing tainted property, break and enter, drug driving and stealing.

At the time, officers seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a restricted firearm and a sum of cash.

In this week's raid, police found methamphetamine, cannabis and also seized $10,000 in cash and a bill counter.