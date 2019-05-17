Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a meeting to discuss the youth justice crisis.
Politics

Premier calls youth justice crisis meeting

by Sarah Vogler
17th May 2019 11:22 AM
DIRECTORS-general from across Government have been called to a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this afternoon over the youth justice crisis that has led to children as young as 10 being housed in watchhouses.

"The numbers are coming down. That is a good sign but if course we need to do more," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Later on this afternoon I will be speaking to all the directors-general.

"I want everybody working on this issue. I want collaboration across the Government.

"I expect that and I will be delivering that firm message to them this afternoon."

It comes after the Government faced three days of grilling in Parliament over the saga.

Dozens of children are currently housed in watchhouses instead of in youth detention centres due to overcrowding.

