Queensland Premier visits Debbie struck home

IT WAS a visit Teresa Jackson never expected - Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk walking through her home to witness the damage Cyclone Debbie did not hesitate to cause.

"It's really great to see the premier here to have a first hand look at what the cyclone has done," Ms Jackson said.

The premier was accompanied by Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and Brigadier Chris Field when she visited the Cannonvale home.

Ms Jackson took the trio on a tour of her property which felt the full effects of Debbie.

"The gutterings went and then the rain, which was horizontal, soaked the gyprock on the balcony and once it was wet, it collapsed and that's when the rain came in," she said.

"We also had a ceiling collapse downstairs."

Having lived in her home for 15 years, Ms Jackson said Cyclone Debbie was, by far, the scariest cyclone she had been through.

"It was the intensity which made it so terrifying," she said.

Over the course of the Debbie, Ms Jackson found refuge in a downstairs bathroom where she lay on a mattress with water, a radio, her phone and other essential items while she waited for the weather event to pass.

"I sort of lost track of time," she said.

"I know at one stage I was a bit concerned with the ceiling collapsing so I went into my car which was in the garage… and closed the door and put the chair down where I felt a bit safer."

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said arriving in the Whitsundays was "very reminiscent" of other major cyclone damage he had seen.

"You see the vegetation, it's lost all its leaves, there's trees down everywhere and you get to see the structural damage like you see at this home right here," he said.

"Once the storm gets into a weak spot and can attack the home, this is exactly what happens."

Mr Stewart said one thing which had stood out to him during Cyclone Debbie was how the Whitsunday community had come together.

"We know we'll be able to rebuild this home for this family here and they'll be able to enjoy it once again but I'm just so proud of how neighbours come together to help neighbours," he said.

It was a full house in Ms Jackson's home today, with builders working hard to restore it to its original state and Suncorp present to assess the damage.

Suncorp executive general manager property and specialty claims Matt Pearson said It was important for work to start as soon as possible so they could "get the tradies swinging hammers so we can get (homeowners) into their homes".

"Suncorp already has a large contingent of tradespeople on the ground and this will continue to increase," he said.

"It's only been a week, but Suncorp is leading a hive of activity in the region with Customer Response Teams assisting with claims, assessors visiting impacted homes, and builders and repairers picking up their tools and getting to work."

So far, 8000 claims from residents in north and south east Queensland and northern NSW have been received by Suncorp.

Meanwhile with the wounds of Cyclone Debbie still fresh, Mr Stewart said he had one message he wished to share.

"I'd ask members of the public not to go sightseeing around these areas because it gets in the way of emergency services, vehicles and of the builders - the (tradesmen) who need to come in and do their work. But if you see anything suspicious, please come out and report it straight away and we'll come and check it out," he said.