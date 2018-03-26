Menu
Queensland Rail pay: Senior executives out-earn politicians

by Sophie Chirgwin

QUEENSLAND Rail executives are being paid more than parliamentary leaders, according to a Right to Information document.

The figures - obtained by 7 News - showed the CEO Nick Easy brought home a pay packet of $754,000 per year, more than Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's annual earnings of $527,852.

It was also revealed that in the last financial year, QR's nine-person executive leadership team had a combined salary of $3,539,284.

The executive general manager of the network earns $472,123, followed by the executive GM of people and culture on $450,000.

Seven reported that, in comparison, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earned $385,719 annually, and former US president Barack Obama - when he was in office - earned $527,000 per year.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey told Seven the Government had paid no executive bonuses to Queensland Rail last financial year, and was not contemplating doing so this year.

Topics:  executives queensland rail senior

