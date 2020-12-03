Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

letterspromo

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

Originally published as Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editor picks health lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Negligent’: Prossie mum blasted for pregnancy drug use

        Premium Content ‘Negligent’: Prossie mum blasted for pregnancy drug use

        Crime She has four children with a fifth on the way, but still hasn’t been able to cut the drug out all together.

        ANALYSIS: Mackay, Whitsunday state budget winners and losers

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: Mackay, Whitsunday state budget winners and losers

        Politics The five winners and losers across the Mackay Isaac and Whitsunday region.

        Last of Wilmar’s eight sugar mills completes 2020 harvest

        Premium Content Last of Wilmar’s eight sugar mills completes 2020 harvest

        Rural Sugar mills in North Queensland had a few setbacks but still overcame the odds.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites